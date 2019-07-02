Aside from a stray shower, summer weather prevails

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For most of Texoma, today will play out weather-wise much like Monday. Temperatures will be comfortable in the morning, hot and muggy in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances are a touch better today compared to Monday with a few outflow boundaries lingering in the area from overnight storms in west Texas. Random thunderstorms might find Texoma from time to time through midweek.