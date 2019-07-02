Aside from a stray shower, summer weather prevails

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For most of Texoma, today will play out weather-wise much like Monday. Temperatures will be comfortable in the morning, hot and muggy in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances are a touch better today compared to Monday with a few outflow boundaries lingering in the area from overnight storms in west Texas. Random thunderstorms might find Texoma from time to time through midweek.
The Independence day forecast comes with few surprises. By Thursday afternoon, temperatures will be in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be south at 10 to 20. Hit and miss evening thunderstorms are possible and temperatures will fall to the 80s after sunset.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
