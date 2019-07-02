DPS ramps up traffic enforcement ahead of the fourth

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - About to hit the road for the 4th of July, you’re not alone. In Texas more than 3.5 million people will be hitting the road and so will more DPS Troopers. Last year time DPS troopers issued more than 57,000 citations for everything from not having on seat belts, which were more than 1000 and made more than 400 arrests for DWI and felonies.