DPS ramps up traffic enforcement ahead of the fourth

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - About to hit the road for the 4th of July, you’re not alone. In Texas more than 3.5 million people will be hitting the road and so will more DPS Troopers. Last year time DPS troopers issued more than 57,000 citations for everything from not having on seat belts, which were more than 1000 and made more than 400 arrests for DWI and felonies.
This year they will be on the roads heavily this week cause for the first time in a long time that most people will have a four day weekend will be on the lookout for drunk drivers,people speeding and drivers breaking other traffic laws like te
the slow down and move over law.
"There is a duel operation focusing on the Slow Down and Move Over law from January one until this month. We have already had over fourteen thousand citations on the move over and slow down so really pay attention when you are traveling around getting to your destination to celebrate," said DPS Sargent Dan Buesing.
That law passed 2003 requiring drivers to moreover or slow down for emergency vehicles. Trooper Buesing says the best thing to do is to avoid a ticket and enjoy the holiday weekend is to avoid drinking and driving, put cell phones down, and buckle up.
