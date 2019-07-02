Funding approved for improvements at Wilbarger County Airport

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Transportation Commission approved approximately $1.1 million for improvements at Wilbarger County Airport during their June meeting.
Most of the money will go towards lighting improvements. TxDot officials said a project bid will be completed this summer.
The costs of the project will be funded through Wilbarger County as well as TxDOT’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program, which maintains Texas’ general aviation system.
