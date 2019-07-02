Local animal rights group plans to protest circus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Garden Bros Circus will be performing at the MPEC Tuesday, and local animal rights activists plan to protest the circus.
The representatives with the MPEC day that Garden Bros is a family circus that has been coming to do shows in Wichita Falls for many years. Jan Herzog is a part of the group Texomans Speak Up for Circus Animals.
They have protested Garden Bros Circus before.
Herzog said that she and other animal activists will be outside the MPEC tomorrow because they believe animals are not meant to be used for entertainment. The group is also worried that the elephants that will be in tomorrow’s show are not being treated well. She said their goal is to change people's mindset about animals in circuses.
“Sometimes people will look at our signs, take our handouts, they'll go into the performance, but they're thinking while they're in there. They'll come out, they'll tell us, ‘You know this is our last time to come. You're right.’ We hope to educate them. I think most people do care they just don't know,” Herzog said.
There are various videos online of the Garden Bros Circus handlers using bullhooks to prod elephants and to get them to perform. Bullhooks - which are shaped like a fire poker - are banned in some states because they consider them abusive tools that are used to train circus animals.
We reached out to Garden Bros Circus for comment. The executive director Jim Davis said they do not abuse any animals and that the USDA gives their animals a clean bill of health each month.
However, we found that there have been concerns going back to 2015 that the elephants in tomorrow's show may have tested positive for tuberculosis in the past. But as of 2019 their health status is unknown to the public.
The MPEC is designating a space in front of the flagpoles located at the front of the building for people to protest Tuesday night.
The MPEC will not be cancelling the show but say that Spectra (the company that manages the MPEC) plans to consider a policy change when it comes to inviting circuses that use animals in their shows.
