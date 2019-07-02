News Channel 6 City Guide: Sounds of Speedway

News Channel 6 City Guide: Sounds of Speedway
By Samantha Forester | July 2, 2019 at 3:45 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 3:45 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.

We’re taking a closer look at a concert series offered by the Arts Council Wichita Falls Area, Incorporated. Sounds of Speedway offers a great deal to hear different styles of music right in the heart of the city.

