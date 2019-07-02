Several SAFB ‘ride dollars’ recovered

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce says a little more than half of the stolen ‘ride dollars’ have been recovered by Sheppard Air Force Base.
Several weeks ago, the chamber asked for the public’s help to recover the stolen mementos. The chamber said when a pilot trainee takes their first flight they are given a dollar which they decorate with their own style and flair. The instructor then receives these works of art as a memento. Instructors consider these to be very valuable and usually are collected and used to decorate desks and offices.
At least 82 of the 'ride dollars’ were stolen off of Sheppard Air Force Base. Ten of them were recovered when they were used at a convenience store just outside of the base.
If you happen to notice any more of the stolen bills, you can call 940-447-5796 to return them.
