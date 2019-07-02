Strong junior class leads returning QB’s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -
There should be no shortage of offense when Texoma teams take the field in August.
The quarterback position is loaded with stars returning for the 2019 season, including two of the top-five passers from last season.
Trent Green, senior, Iowa Park
2018 stats: 98 of 166, 1,575 pass yds, 16 passing TD’s, 110 carries for 548 yds, 8 rushing TD’s
Jacob Rodriguez, junior, Rider
2018 stats: 99 of 185, 1,602 passing yds, 183 carries for 1,301 yds, 25 total TD’s
Hunter Lanham, junior, Graham
2018 stats: 178 of 327, 2,802 pass yds, 29 passing TD’s
Mason Duke, junior, Burkburnett
2018 stats: 173 of 294, 2,765 pass yds, 29 passing TD’s, 92 carries for 715 yds, 7 rushingTD’s
