Wee-Chi-Tah Trail drying after wet spring

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a wet spring, the Wee-Chi-Tah offroad trail is starting to dry out.
Trail leaders say about six miles of the trail are clean, dry, and ready to ride on, while another three miles are clean but still need to dry.
The final three miles of the trail are in need of clean-up work, so leaders are hosting a work day to get the trail back to pristine condition.
The work day will be held Saturday at 8 a.m. and volunteers will meet behind P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic.
Leaders say with a good turnout, 90% of the trail could be back open by Saturday afternoon.
