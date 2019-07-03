Altus police arrest two after car chase, wreck

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Two Altus residents are facing multiple felony charges after a chase through the streets of the city on Tuesday afternoon.
Altus police say a vehicle driven by Cassidy Kelm and occupied by Kenneth Tucker sped away from police attempting to pull them over around 4:30 p.m.
The pair crashed into a civilian while fleeing through the intersection of Main and Elm. No injuries were reported from the wreck.
The truck the dangerous duo were driving continued on after the crash and eventually drove into a gas meter and a fence in an alleyway behind Walnut and Jackson.
The felons then fled on foot leading police on a short chase before being found and arrested.
The Altus Fire Department was called to the scene and Centerpoint Energy arrived to plug the gas line ruptured in the wreck.
Kelm has been charged with Possession of a Firearm after a Former Felony Conviction, Possession of a Firearm while in Commission of a Felony, Felony Eluding, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Driving without a License.
Tucker has been charged with Possession of a Firearm after a Former Felony Conviction, Possession of a Firearm while in Commission of a Felony and Resisting an Officer.
Both are being held in the Jackson County Jail
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.