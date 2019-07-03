Fireworks stand fundraiser for Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -If you haven't bought fireworks yet or even if you have the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department is hoping you'll swing by their fireworks, stand at Hapgood Park to show your support.
Longtime Henrietta resident Robert Levy is supporting the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department by spending these last few days selling fireworks at the stand across the street from Hapgood park while firefighters are out working.
“We agreed to do it, and we had such a good time. People come into town some of them are from here originally and will come back for a holiday, and we got to see a lot of old friends and new people it’s just a lot of fun, and we enjoyed getting to help out,” said Volunteer Robert Levy.
Selling fireworks is one of just two fundraisers the Volunteer Fire Department in Henrietta does each year to continue operations and along with fundraising the goal of the fourth of July event they host is to provide a safe place for the community to come together and celebrate.
“The fireworks just help, with the way that the weather has been, it gives us a safe place. It cuts down on a lot of the calls around the city. We are all onsite. It helps everybody. So we can be right here together and ready to go,” said Robbie Wilson, Henrietta Volunteer firefighter .
The fire department says all members of the crew will participate in tomorrow night event, which is about 20 firemen. There will also be food and games.
"It all benefit's the fire department the volunteer fire department they do a such a great job. It's the least that we do to repay a little bit of what they do," said Levy.
The department plans to keep the firework stand open until midnight or until they sell-out and all proceeds will go to HVFD to continue their mission of protecting that community.
