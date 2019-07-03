New stars primed to burst onto the scene in returning RB’s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a strong graduating class of Texoma running backs that included Daimarqua Foster, Chase Gilmore, Brendin Fallon and others, it’s time for a new group of runners.
2019 will see a lot of new faces in the backfield, but also several players returning with hopes of building on last years successes.
Connor Cox, junior, Holliday
2018 stats: 105 carries for 883 yds, 10 TD’s
Jailen Dixon, junior, Electra
2018 stats: 153 carries for 952 yds, 11 TD’s
Morgan Mobley, senior, Archer City
2018 stats: 116 carries for 812 yds, 11 TD’s
Tre Byrd, junior, Rider
2018 stats: 181 carries for 810 yds, 8 TD’s
