New stars primed to burst onto the scene in returning RB’s

Top returning running backs in Texoma
By Brian Shrull | July 2, 2019 at 9:59 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 9:59 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a strong graduating class of Texoma running backs that included Daimarqua Foster, Chase Gilmore, Brendin Fallon and others, it’s time for a new group of runners.

2019 will see a lot of new faces in the backfield, but also several players returning with hopes of building on last years successes.

Connor Cox, junior, Holliday

2018 stats: 105 carries for 883 yds, 10 TD’s

Jailen Dixon, junior, Electra

2018 stats: 153 carries for 952 yds, 11 TD’s

Morgan Mobley, senior, Archer City

2018 stats: 116 carries for 812 yds, 11 TD’s

Tre Byrd, junior, Rider

2018 stats: 181 carries for 810 yds, 8 TD’s

