The summer’s heat a guarantee with a stray thunderstorm possible

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The seven day forecast continues to offer little in the way of changes in our weather through the first weekend of July, with hot afternoons, south winds and slim rain chances. Today, temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by noon. Winds will be gusty out of the south this afternoon as temperatures warm to the mid 90s. A stray thunderstorm is possible this afternoon but most of us won’t see rain.