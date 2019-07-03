Timeline still undetermined for migrant children move to Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Officials with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services say they still have not determined a timeline for the relocation of unaccompanied migrant children to Fort Sill.
In an email from an HHS Administration for Children and Families spokesperson, they said no children will arrive at Fort Sill until the facilities are prepared to safely house and care for the incoming minors.
Fort Sill was chosen by the agency as the site to house up to 1,400 children in June. The children will be housed in “hard sided structures” while semi-permanent soft sided structures will be used for support operations on the post.
“This effort will have no impact on DoD’s ability to conduct its primary missions nor on military readiness,” a spokesperson said. “HHS use of vacant DoD facilities is on a fully-reimbursable basis under the provisions of the Economy Act. The DoD has been an exemplary partner in this humanitarian crisis and we look forward to their continued partnership as we develop efficient, cost-effective strategies to address these types of variations in border crossings by UAC.”
According to a release, as of June 10, DHS has referred over 52,000 UAC to HHS this fiscal year, an increase of over 60 percent from FY 2018. Preliminary information shows nearly 10,000 referrals in May was one of the highest monthly totals in the history of the program.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.