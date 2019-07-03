Your 4th of July looks to be good but warm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With your first alert forecast I’m first alert meteorologist Garrett James. For the rest of your Thursday we will see some quick pop up showers across the area. However most of us will stay dry for the evening. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s this afternoon for most places. The low for tonight will be in the mid to low 70s. For your 4th of July we do have a chance for some slight pop up showers but most of us will stay dry for the day. But temperatures will be warm with a high of 95. Real feel temperatures are going to be blistering tomorrow, with the heat indices being in the triple digits tomorrow. All in all a great day for the lake, but not if you want to fish. I definitely recommend not cancelling any plans you may have. All in all it is going to be a great holiday.