Expressway Village host 4th of July celebration

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This year a little neighborhood just outside of Sheppards Air force Base in Wichita Falls hosted their very first 4th of July celebration.
Bright and early Thursday morning, Debbie Dobbins and her neighbors were filling their neighborhood park Expressway Village with Independence day decor.
"Their decorating wheels, bikes, wheelbarrows, wheelchairs, scooters, and every other thing you can imagine," said event organizer Debbie Dobbins.
One parade-goer adds they even decorated their personalized t-shirts.
"My mom made them because we live in freedom circle, so it says freedom circle girls." said one of the parade participants.
Members walked from their homes, rode bikes, and even lawnmowers to be apart of the festivities.
"So it's going to be fun. We will have face-painting, fire engine tours, and it's just exciting," said Dobbins.
Dobbins explains why she was so passionate about planning this event .
"I had cancer last year, and one of the greatest things was the community. So I moved back home to Wichita Falls where it's calm and supportive. I live four doors down. So I want to build a sense of community around this area and the base," said Dobbins.
The neighborhood consensus for the first-time event was that it was quite the turnout and a good time.
Dobbins hopes to keep this new tradition going in the future.
