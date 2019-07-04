Loop 11 to Lucy Park section of the Circle Trail closer to completion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Circle Trail is nearing completion after expanding in length for almost two decades. After just one day, multiple bids are already coming in to finish the next part of the trail.
“I see a lot of people walking on it and enjoying it. My wife loves the scenery,” said Wichita Falls resident Derek Solomon. With the new walking shoes he just bought, Solomon is thinking about taking more strolls with his family on the Circle Trail. Part of the over 20 mile trail passes by his house, and it passes by the local shop where he bought his shoes: Endurance House.
The business, which caters to athletes, actually made it their mission to open right by the trail.
It is especially convenient because people can test out the bikes they sell right outside the store. “When I come out and ride here, it's just a real casual ride,” said Endurance House mechanic Michael Majors.
Majors has seen the trail's progress from the very beginning going back to 2000. “When they were cutting the first two sections of trail, I actually remember the trail when it was nothing more than a dirt layout and we were riding mountain bikes on it,” Majors said.
Today, not only does the trail span over 20 miles but the city is once again accepting bids to expand.
From Loop 11, engineers plan to construct an extra mile of trail that will cost an estimated $2 million. It will end up connecting to the portion of the trail at Lucy Park.
The Circle Trail is not just a good location to sell bikes or take a nature walk. It is the fact that it is safe from busy and dangerous roads that people really seem to like.
With an extra mile being added on, people can explore even more parts of the city without worry. “It's nice to have a city that supports their cyclists, is looking to improve the safety, and address some of the concerns that cyclists and other athletes have here in the town,” said Majors.
The Loop 11 to Lucy Park section of the trail is expected to be completed within a year after construction begins. There are just a couple more sections that need completing before the trail is finished. It will total 26 miles.
