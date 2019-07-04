Some big-time receivers return in 2019

Top WR's returning in Texoma
By Brian Shrull | July 3, 2019 at 7:21 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 7:21 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -

The wide receiver corps stays strong in Texoma heading into the 2019 season.

Six of the top-10 receivers from last year will return this season and four of those standout as top returners.

Daniel Gilbertson, junior, Graham

2018 stats: 63 catches for 1,079 yds, 11 TD’s

Awtry Blagg, senior, Windthorst

2018 stats: 56 catches for 835 yds, 11 TD’s

Kaden Ashlock, senior, Iowa Park

2018 stats: 44 catches for 904 yds, 6 TD’s

Isaiah Johnson, senior, WFHS

2018 stats: 45 catches for 632 yds, 7 TD’s

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.