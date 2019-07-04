Some big-time receivers return in 2019

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -
The wide receiver corps stays strong in Texoma heading into the 2019 season.
Six of the top-10 receivers from last year will return this season and four of those standout as top returners.
Daniel Gilbertson, junior, Graham
2018 stats: 63 catches for 1,079 yds, 11 TD’s
Awtry Blagg, senior, Windthorst
2018 stats: 56 catches for 835 yds, 11 TD’s
Kaden Ashlock, senior, Iowa Park
2018 stats: 44 catches for 904 yds, 6 TD’s
Isaiah Johnson, senior, WFHS
2018 stats: 45 catches for 632 yds, 7 TD’s
