South winds deliver hot afternoon temperatures into the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - No surprises in our Independence day forecast. Winds will be gusty out of the south, temperatures will climb to the mid 90s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. A stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out this evening. The sun will set around 8:45 this evening when temperatures will still be around 90 degrees. Friday, pretty much the same thing with slightly less cloud cover and highs in the mid 90s.
The weekend forecast continues to look mostly sunny and hot with highs in the mid and upper 90s. We’ve added a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday evening. Rain chances seem to favor Oklahoma. The headline later in the seven day forecast is our hottest weather of the year so far with temperatures getting close to 100 degrees.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
