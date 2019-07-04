South winds deliver hot afternoon temperatures into the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - No surprises in our Independence day forecast. Winds will be gusty out of the south, temperatures will climb to the mid 90s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. A stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out this evening. The sun will set around 8:45 this evening when temperatures will still be around 90 degrees. Friday, pretty much the same thing with slightly less cloud cover and highs in the mid 90s.