Trial date set in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -A trial date is now set for a Wrongful Death lawsuit in the civil case of 2-year old Wilder McDaniel.
Court documents say that trial will begin on June 22, 2020 in Dallas.
That filing in 134th District Court comes from Judge Dale Tillery.
James Staley III is the defendant in the case. His attorney asked for a Change of Venue back to Wichita County. A ruling has not been made on that motion.
Staley did request a trial by jury, and has denied any wrong doing.
Wilder McDaniel was found dead in Staley’s home in October of 2018. Staley and Wilder’s mother were in a relationship at the time. The lawsuit claims that Staley is “solely responsible” for the two year old boy’s death.
Wilder's parents are both plaintiffs in this lawsuit and court documents say that they are seeking $40 million in damages. $10 million in "exemplary damages" and $30 million in punitive damages.
No criminal charges have been filed in this case. Police say the criminal investigation is still open and active.
