6 Around Town - July 5-7

Lake Arrowhead State Park rangers are offering a bike ride through the park Saturday morning. The leisurely ride goes through Prairie Dog Town, the swim beach and boat ramp, and passes the park’s pump jack. Make sure to bring water and wear sunscreen. The ride is free with paid park admission which is $4 per adult and free for kids under 12. Anyone under 18 must wear a helmet and be accompanied by an adult. The ride starts at 10 a.m. - just meet at Prairie Dog Town.