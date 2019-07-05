6 Around Town - July 5-7

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - If you couldn’t get enough of the fireworks on the Fourth of July, we’ve got good news - there are chances to catch more all weekend before they get packed away until New Year’s Eve. We’ll highlight five great events in our weekly Friday feature, 6 Around Town.
Park After Dark
Park After Dark continues Friday night at Castaway Cove. News Channel 6 is bringing in DJ Tito Productions to spin some sweet tunes all night long. It’s the hottest Friday night dance party in Texoma, and make sure to bring your A-game because the best moves could win some prizes. Park After Dark starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. It’s just $15 to get in the gate and start splashing around.
Pyro Ron’s Fireworks
Pyro Ron throws a big fireworks party Friday night in Wichita Falls. Ron says every year bigger and better fireworks are included in the show, which is 45 minutes long this year. The property is open to families all day to bring games and hang out, and the free fireworks show starts at 10 p.m. The event is happening at 2395 E. Hatton Road, a few blocks east of the WFISD Career Education Center.
Bike Ride in the Park
Lake Arrowhead State Park rangers are offering a bike ride through the park Saturday morning. The leisurely ride goes through Prairie Dog Town, the swim beach and boat ramp, and passes the park’s pump jack. Make sure to bring water and wear sunscreen. The ride is free with paid park admission which is $4 per adult and free for kids under 12. Anyone under 18 must wear a helmet and be accompanied by an adult. The ride starts at 10 a.m. - just meet at Prairie Dog Town.
Red River Rhythm
The city of Vernon will mark the Fourth on Saturday with its “Red River Rhythm.” The event will be held from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Roundup Rodeo Grounds and will feature a Battle of the Bands, food trucks, bounce houses, a mechanical bull, a dunking booth, a barrel train, a petting zoo, face painting, cornhole, horse shoes, volleyball, and of course, fireworks.
Events in Crowell
The city of Crowell has a full day of events planned for Saturday. Those festivities begin at 9 a.m. with a vendor event at the Crowell Activity Center, followed by an adult horseshoe tournament and youth cornhole tournament at 10 a.m.; a BBQ meal from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; a bounce house at the city park at 11 a.m.; Mud Bog competition at 1:30 p.m.; and a fish fry meal at 6 p.m. at the fire station. The fireworks will begin after dark, south of the fire station.
