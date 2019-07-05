Community supports the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department

Henrietta, Texas (TNN) -The Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department is saying thanks to the community. Henrietta folks showed up by the dozens to pop fireworks last night at Hapgood Park, but came forward with donations to help the department recoup their loss from fireworks that were stolen previously.
More than $500 worth of fireworks were stolen from the department’s fireworks stand on Hapgood road.
Those sales help the volunteer firefighters get equipment and other supplies they need to do their jobs.
“We had a little theft but our community rallied behind us with donations, and it’s much appreciated. It’s been super nice that the community stood up and our Facebook exploded on it. I can’t say anything good about theft, but I can say the outcome of it and helping us gain the money that we lost has been unbelievable,” said Tony Benedict, Firefighter HVFD.
The department says the fourth of July event was a success and they only received one outside call about fireworks.
