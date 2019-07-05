Lane closures coming to Kemp Boulevard as construction continues

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two blocks of Kemp Boulevard will be reduced to one lane each direction as the Kemp-Monroe Drainage Project continues.
City officials said a new underground drainage system is being installed, which will require traffic to be diverted to one side of the road between Ave K and Ave M. One lane of traffic will be open each direction for the duration of the construction.
The traffic change will begin Monday, July 8, and last for two months, as long as the weather cooperates.
Officials are asking drivers to drive slowly and use caution when traveling in the area.
