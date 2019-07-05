News Channel 6 City Guide: Ruben’s House of Classics

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.
We’re taking a look inside Ruben’s House of Classics. The locally owned and family operated “one stop” restoration shop specializes in bringing vintage vehicles back to life.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact Host & Producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.