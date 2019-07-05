Police receive numerous firework calls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - there were a couple of incidents over the holiday break causing several first-responders to the scene The Wichita Falls Police Department and fire department said.
At Lake Wichita, someone was shooting fireworks from the top of this dirt mound and lit the whole thing on fire. The fire dept was called out to put the fire out.
In another incident that happened late last night more than 20 units showed-up over on the 1500 block, of Red Fox road responding to calls about individuals throwing fireworks and when the police arrived on the scene they did not stop by instead started throwing fireworks at police officers.
A couple of arrests were made in the area for unrelated charges.
In total, dispatch received about 260 firework phones calls last night
So just another reminder having or setting off fireworks in city limits is illegal and you will be fined.
