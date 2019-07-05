Slight rain chances remain as temperatures climb next few days

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A genuine summer pattern here in Texoma assures fairly quiet weather through the weekend with muggy but comfortable mornings and hot afternoons. For your Friday, temperatures will climb to the mid 90s this afternoon and like yesterday, a stray shower is possible.
Saturday’s forecast promises a light south breeze and highs in the mid 90s. We’ll keep an eye out for isolated evening thunderstorms, especially over Oklahoma. Sunday might be a degree or two warmer. Next week’s headline is our hottest stretch of weather so far in 2019 with highs near one hundred degrees.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.