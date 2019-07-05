We have warmer temperatures for the week ahead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With your first alert forecast I’m first alert meteorologist Garrett James. For the rest of your Friday we will have a warm day. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s across the area but real feel temperatures will stay in the triple digits for a while. We have a chance for some rain late this evening going into tomorrow. A few rumbles of thunder may be heard around midnight tonight along the red river, however most of the showers will stay North of the Red River and will not last very long. Overnight tonight we have a slim chance for showers, however the chance for rain will end around 3 AM, however another round of showers is possible around 9 Saturday morning. For the rest of Saturday we have the chance for some pop up showers and storms that we typically see in the summertime. These chances for showers and storms will last through midnight Saturday. But Sunday we should stay dry.