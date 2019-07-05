WFPD: Man found with three different drugs, punches officer during pursuit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man was arrested Thursday night on a collection of charges after being found with several different drugs and punching a police officer in the nose.
According to arrest affidavits, police noticed Montrail Sanders, 38, drive through a stop sign on Maurine Street shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. Officers said they began to follow Sanders, who sped across several streets before crashing his vehicle in the 1200 block of Kenley Avenue.
As officers approached, they said they saw Sanders frantically digging around the front seats and floorboards of the vehicle, before he exited the car and ran to the back of a home. Police chased after Sanders, who fell as he was trying to enter the back door of the house. Officers said they told Sanders to stop, but he got up, went inside, and tried to shut the door on officers.
When police blocked the door from closing, they said Sanders yelled “get out of my house” and punched one of the officers in the face. Another officer quickly deployed his taser, and after a brief fight, Sanders was taken into custody.
During the struggle, officers noticed Sanders try to hide a plastic bag under a bed inside the home. Officers found the bag and determined it was filled with marijuana.
Later, the officers walked back past Sanders’ vehicle and noticed a white rock-like substance spread across the front seats and the floorboards, as well as a broken plastic bag and several smaller bags. Officers tested the substance and determined it was 19.8 grams of crack cocaine.
After Sanders was arrested, officers executed a search warrant of the home because they said they saw him throw a plastic bag containing pills. Police were able to find the bag in the bedroom, which contained 179 pills that tested positive for ecstasy.
Sanders was transported to the Wichita County Jail. He was charged with three drug charges, one for each drug found during the incident, Assault on a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, Tampering with Evidence, and a county warrant.
As of Friday afternoon, he remains in the Wichita County Jail with a total bond of $326,001.
