High power rifle competition honors founder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The High Power Rifle Club kicked off its 27th Don James Memorial High Power Rifle Match this morning.
James was one of three founding members of the High Power Rifle Club in 1985. A retired Texas National Guard colonel, James wanted a way to celebrate the Fourth of July while honoring veterans.
“We had an event going for one year, and then when he died we decided to memorialize him because he was a true defender of the First and Second Amendments," said Brian Davis, a member of the High Power Rifle Club.
27 years later, members of the organization are working to keep the tradition of sling rifle shooting alive for all generations.
“I think everybody should try and shoot something at least one time,” said competition participant Charisma Owens. “It’s an incredible experience and a lot of people don’t try it and they never get to fall in love with something like this.”
Owens is a member of the Texas Junior Rifle Team and a high school senior. She’s been competing in rifle competitions since she was in sixth grade.
“It’s more about having fun and having a good shot and really encouraging everybody to shoot their best rather than worrying about numbers and scores and trying to win,” said Owens.
“Mostly just to give people a chance to come and celebrate their freedoms and remember why they’re Americans,” said Davis.
The High Power Rifle Club meets every first Saturday of the month at the Northwest Texas Field and Stream Association. Money raised from the event will go towards supporting their junior rifle league, which they say helps train the next generation of competitors.
