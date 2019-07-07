Wichita Falls couple using social media to help low-income families

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After starting her own home remodeling business alongside her husband, Shoni Eavenson wanted to find a way to give back to the Wichita Falls community, using social media to help get started.
“There are more people that need help that I could possibly even help,” said Eavenson. “I feel like I have an obligation to help people.”
So she turned to Facebook, offering her services for free to those living in low-income housing who and could not afford to make any necessary repairs or upgrades.
Her post quickly picked starting gaining traction.
“Instant. Instant, like just one after another and then still getting them,” said Eavenson.
In Wichita County, a single-person household making just over $35,000/year qualifies for low-income housing. Shoni said she’s interacted with people who sometimes have to choose between repairing their home and putting food on the table.
“There are some people out there that their houses are falling in on them,” said Eavenson. “Every time it rains it’s raining directly into their house.”
The couple already has a list of people they plan to help, with their first assignment set for next weekend.
“They want to love where they live. They want to like their house,” said Eavenson. “They want to pull up and see that and to have some sort of pride and some kind of joy.”
If you would like to help the Eavenson’s by donating, click here.
