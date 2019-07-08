6 Around Town for July 8-11

On Tuesday, the Texoma Community Credit Union on Southwest Parkway will host a Summer Blood Drive. If you give, you’ll receive a t-shirt and your choice of one entry to the Science Museum of Oklahoma or Frontier City, or two tickets to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park. That’s going on from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. You can also stop by the Texas Blood Institute on Gregory Street to give the gift of life.