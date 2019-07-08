6 Around Town for July 8-11

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s a rundown of some events in Wichita Falls this week.
If have a flare for the arts, How Great Thou Art/Painting Studio has an event for you on Monday from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. The studio, located at 3002 Kemp Boulevard, will have an opportunity for the whole family to paint a coastal seascape. The cost is $25 per painter, and all supplies are included. For more info, call (940) 322-4278.
On Tuesday, the Texoma Community Credit Union on Southwest Parkway will host a Summer Blood Drive. If you give, you’ll receive a t-shirt and your choice of one entry to the Science Museum of Oklahoma or Frontier City, or two tickets to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park. That’s going on from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. You can also stop by the Texas Blood Institute on Gregory Street to give the gift of life.
Wednesday is all about the music when the cast of Backdoor Theatre’s Summer Youth Musical, “Freaky Friday,” performs songs from the show at the Wichita Falls Public Library. The cast, which is made up of local students from 6th through 12th grade, will perform between 2 and 3 p.m.
It’s time for another After Hours Artwalk on Thursday. Downtown Wichita Falls is the place to be on the first Thursday of every month. There will be live music, artists, and plenty of chances to participate in art activities from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Be on the lookout for the weekend edition of 6 Around Town later this week.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.