Firefighters battle flames at home on Avenue J

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Firefighters worked to control flames at a home on Avenue J after a blaze broke out on Monday afternoon.
The call came in around 1:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of Avenue J in northwest Wichita Falls.
When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the front of the home. Two kids were at home when the fire started and called their parents to tell them there was a fire in the front of the house.
No one was injured in the incident.
We are continuing to work to learn more about the fire and the exact cause.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.