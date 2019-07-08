Firefighters battle flames at home on Avenue J

Firefighters battle flames at home on Avenue J
The fire started in the front of the house on Avenue J. (Source: News Channel 6)
By Jarred Burk | July 8, 2019 at 2:22 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 2:22 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Firefighters worked to control flames at a home on Avenue J after a blaze broke out on Monday afternoon.

The call came in around 1:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of Avenue J in northwest Wichita Falls.

The fire started in the front of the house on Avenue J.
The fire started in the front of the house on Avenue J. (Source: News Channel 6)

When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the front of the home. Two kids were at home when the fire started and called their parents to tell them there was a fire in the front of the house.

No one was injured in the incident.

The fire started in the front of the house on Avenue J.
The fire started in the front of the house on Avenue J. (Source: News Channel 6)

We are continuing to work to learn more about the fire and the exact cause.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.