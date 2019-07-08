Hottest week of the year so far, thunderstorm chances linger

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Parts of Texoma are waking up to minor wind damage this morning with winds of over 60 miles per hour reported yesterday evening. Thunderstorms are expected to redevelop later today. The stronger storms may produce high winds. Outside of rain chances early this week, the main weather headline is hot temperatures.
After highs in the low 90s today, high temperatures are forecast to be anywhere from 97 to 100 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday. Wichita Falls has yet to register a high of 100 degrees this year. We’ll keep a chance of mainly night time thunderstorms in the forecast through Thursday. High temperatures will be near seasonal norms (mid 90s) through the rest of this work week.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
