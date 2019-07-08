WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.
This week, officers are searching for Dustyn Garner Gamble. The 30-year-old is wanted for Theft Over $30,000 - Under $150,000 (Motor Vehicle).
He is five feet ten inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.
This fugitive should be considered armed and dangerous. Never attempt to apprehend this subject, or any any other subject, yourself.
If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You never have to give your name, and if your tip leads to his arrest, it could earn you up to $500.
