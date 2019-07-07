Storms developing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We have some scattered showers and storms across the area today. Most of these have been pop up showers and they have stayed to the western half of the area. However they will be a little more wide spread as we continue throughout the area. Most of these will move through the area rather quickly. No big severe threat with these storms. Maybe some localized small flooding in some areas can occur. There is also the possibility for some small hail today with these storms. However the threat for the small hail is very minimal. Temperatures over the next few days will start to warm up very much. Temperatures will start getting to the upper 90s and ever the lower 100s in a few places. But a little disturbance will move in the area and will cool us down a few degrees towards the end of next week however temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 90s.