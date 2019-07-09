Camp Grin Again kicks off another summer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 2019 edition of Camp Grin Again started up this week.
Put on by Hospice of Wichita Falls, it’s a half-day camp open to Kindergarten through 8th grade students who have suffered the loss of someone significant in their lives.
Children aren’t required to have a family member affiliated with Hospice in order to attend.
The program offers children an encouraging environment to share their experiences with each other and trained experts. Horseback riding and art are a few of the activities that are offered.
The camp is offered at no cost to the public.
