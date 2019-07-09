Checking in with local MLB players

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Major League Baseball season has hit its halfway mark with the home run derby kicking off the all star week.
So now is a great time to check in on the three former Texoma stars that are all pitching on the big stage.
Brandon Workman (8-1, 1.79 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 1.7 WAR)
Starting with the Bowie native, Brandon Workman who is have a stellar season.
Workman already has eight wins this season, which is the most from any reliever in 2019.
The Boston Red Sox reliever also has the second best opposing batting average in the majors at a .107.
Workman is a big reason the defending champions are on the hunt for the playoffs again.
Ryan Brasier (2-3, 3.58 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 0.7 WAR)
Workman’s fellow teammate, Ryan Brasier, had been strong heading into the all-star break giving up just three runs in his previous 13 innings.
The former Rider Raider has made 41 appearances this season and his 3.58 ERA ranks third in the Boston bullpen.
Chase Anderson (4-2, 4.32 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 0.6 WAR)
The third player, Rider grad Chase Anderson, has made 12 starts for the Milwaukee Brewers who are just a half-game back from the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.
Anderson is having an improved year on the mound, giving up 20 less home runs this season.
He also has two starts giving up zero runs.
