Former Wichita County Probation Officer charged with Sexual Assault

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Texas Rangers investigation into the Wichita County Probation Office has lead to charges against a Probation Officer that includes one count of Sexual Assault and 3 counts of Official Oppression.
The investigating Ranger says in a report that 68-year old David Garon Jetton reached under the dress of a woman on probation who was in his office on an official visit and touched her inappropriately.
That same victim says she feared arrest if she did not submit to his acts.
Another victim said she was behind on payments and on visits but Jetton never asked her about that. He just wanted to talk about sex and exposed himself to her asking her to touch him. Jetton is being held in the Wichita County jail on $120,000 in bonds.
