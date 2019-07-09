Local credit union hosts semi-annual blood drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texoma Community Credit Union hosted their semi-annual blood drive on Tuesday morning.
Donors stopped at their Southwest Parkway location to give the gift of life.
News Channel 6 spoke to a donor who said she gave because she’s seen firsthand how much blood somebody can go through when they’re sick.
If you missed the blood drive but would still like to donate to it, you can visit Texas Blood Institute any time the rest of the week and mention TCCU.
