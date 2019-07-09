News Channel 6 City Guide: ArtZeum! Interactive Kids’ Gallery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.
We took a closer look at an interactive art exhibit for kids that’s hosted by the Arts Council Wichita Falls Area, Incorporated. The theme this year combines art with learning about insects.
