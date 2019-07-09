Oppressive combination of heat & humidity Tuesday, Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thanks to all the cloud cover and nearby rain, the high temperature in Wichita Falls Monday was 84 degrees. Today is forecast to be less cloudy and rain chances aren’t as good. So, today will be quite a bit hotter with highs in the mid and upper 90s. Wednesday is forecast to be our hottest day of the year so far with a high from 98 to 100 degrees. The warmest temperature in Wichita Falls thus far has been 97. Our next notable chance of rain comes Wednesday night into Thursday morning, when strong storms are possible.