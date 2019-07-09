Southwest Airlines trainer visits Wichita Falls to speak about employee engagement

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Human Resource Management Association hosted an employee engagement seminar on Tuesday.
Over the lunch-time hour, the Association invited Colette Williams, Leadership and Training Manager for Southwest Airlines University, to share her company’s story.
She taught concepts for how businesses can create positive cultures in the workplace.
“Employee engagement is really key to running a business,” Williams said. “The business of business is people and really if you take care of your people, then your people will take care of customers.”
