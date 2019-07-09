Wichita Falls donates two vacant lots to Habitat for Humanity

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Wichita Falls has approved the donation of two vacant lots to Habitat for Humanity in order to construct new housing.
Once new homes are built, the non-profit will select qualified families in the Wichita Falls area to live there.
Will Goodner, the marketing and development director of Habitat for Humanity, said this will benefit the neighborhoods that surround the new homes.
“We are helping people who already want to help the neighborhood. They want to revitalize the neighborhood and the community,” Will said. “They have pride in that home, they will take care of it, they keep it up to date, there is usually less problems, and there is more of a sense of ownership.”
Will said the Wichita Falls Habitat for Humanity strives to build affordable homes and revitalize neighborhoods.
Projects like this rely on the hard work of volunteers. For those interested in helping, contact the Wichita Falls Habitat for Humanity office here.
