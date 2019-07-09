Wichita Falls ISD holds Pre-K Enrollment Opportunity

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD held the first of two summer Pre-K enrollment opportunities on Tuesday.
The district said they hoped to enroll 40 students during the event. Officials said research shows that children who attend Pre-K programs have a head start for the rest of their academic careers.
Another enrollment opportunity will be held on Tuesday, July 30, from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. at the WFISD Education Center.
According to the district website, children must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 to be eligible for the program. They must also meet any or all of the following criteria:
- The child is limited English proficient (LEP), or
- The family meets the free/reduced lunch income eligibility guideline, or
- The family meets the criteria of "homeless", or
- The child is an active military dependent, or
- The child is or has been in foster care
If the child meets the eligibility requirements, parents must bring several documents to the event to be able to register. Those include:
- Proof of income, examples include a current check stub or last year’s income tax return
- Proof of residency, examples include a current bill or lease agreement
- The child’s birth certificate
- The child’s shot record
- The child’s Social Security card
- A valid photo ID
Wichita Falls ISD offers full day Pre-K at many campuses, including: Booker T. Washington, Brook Village, Burgess, Cunningham, Haynes, Jefferson, Fain, Lamar, Milam, Scotland Park, Sheppard, and Southern Hills.
