Car break-ins on the rise in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -As of June 30th, there has been 230 reported vehicle burglaries in Wichita Falls according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.
Vehicle burglaries are up 17% from this time last year, and there has been a total of 109 vehicles stolen in that same time, down 3.5%.
“Unfortunately, we are seeing an increase here lately in vehicle burglaries,” Police Sgt. McClure said.
“I mean it’s just automatic, as soon as the ignition goes off I push the button as soon as I get out,” Beckie Wirmel, a Wichita Falls resident said.
This is exactly what the department is encouraging citizens to do.
“Lock your car doors, that goes a long way in lessening the likelihood that you’ll become a victim of vehicle burglary,” said McClure “Take your valuables or hide anything that you can’t take with you, kinda take it out of view and take your keys with you.”
The Wichita Falls Police Department want to remind everyone that if you are ever a victim of vehicular burglary to file a report with the police. Doing this
“The more information we can gather, the chances increase that we will be able to catch the perpetrators,” McClure said.
Governor Greg Abbott has declared July Watch Your Car month and encourages everyone to take precautions to reduce motor vehicle burglary and thefts in Texas.
