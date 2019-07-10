Tarantula sightings are up in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Summertime in Texas brings more than just heat, you may see an increase of bugs and insects including tarantulas.
“You never see spiders depicted positively in pop culture; they are always eating babies or destroying towns so peoples natural inclination is to be afraid.”
Jennicka Lambert, River Bend Nature Center, Exhibit Curator says they won’t attack anyone first but will defend themselves.
“ They have a couple of defense mechanism, and they will raise their legs and show you their fangs, kick hairs from their abdomen, other than that they are pretty weak and if she were to bite me it would be pretty anti-climatic their just big spider that’s it,” said Lambert.
David Shoop said if you’re not fond of them you can treat your yard, but the spiders actually have some positive benefits.
“The best thing to do is just avoid them. They are hunting and mating. They take out other insects. The best thing to do is just leave them alone they are not aggressive. People think they are venomous but their not,” said David Shoop, Manger of Shoop’s Texas Termite & Pest Control.
If you do encounter a tarantula, the best thing to do is react calmly. Chances are, nothing will happen. Their only desire will be to get away and hide.
