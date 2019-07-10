This combination of heat and humidity should be take seriously

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Excessive and dangerous heat is today’s weather headline. Actual air temperatures will climb to the upper 90s, while heat indices will be close to 110 as a result of the high humidity. It’s important that those doing strenuous work this afternoon seek shade and take regular breaks.
Late this afternoon, thunderstorms might develop bringing a chance of torrential rain to random spots in Texoma. The strongest evening storms might produce very strong winds. Tonight’s rain chances come courtesy of a weak cold front. The front won’t drop our temperatures significantly but it should help to lower humidity, making the summer heat more tolerable.
Persons traveling to Louisiana or coastal and east Texas Saturday should be alert to the threat of flooding with a tropical disturbance bringing torrential rains to that area.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
