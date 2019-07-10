Weekend 6 Around Town for July 12-14

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - If you’re wondering what to do this weekend, look no further than our compilation of events.
Friday:
- If you’re in to having your funny bone tickled, check out Comedy Contest Wichita Falls. Eight local people have signed up to make you laugh at the Half Pint Taproom & Restoration Hall from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday night. The sets are 15-20 minutes, and the audience will vote for the winners. Tickets are $5 at Eventbrite.com.
- For the family-oriented folks, Backdoor Theatre’s Summer Youth Musical group is putting on “Freaky Friday” for two nights this weekend. The new musical is an emotional update on an American classic with local 6th-12th grade students. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. for Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online at backdoortheatre.org.
Saturday:
- Get out and support the Falls Town Flyers for their final game of the regular season before playoffs. They’ll go up against West Texas Saturday night at 6 p.m. at the MPEC. Tickets range from $6-$30 and can be purchased online.
- If you’re looking to get out of town, head southwest on U.S. 277 to Seymour for the “2019 Old Settlers Rodeo & Reunion.” The 123-year tradition will feature plenty of rodeo events Friday night. The Old Settlers Reunion kicks off Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Cliff Styles Activity Center, followed by a program at 11 a.m. and lunch at noon. The rodeo parade gets underway at 5 p.m. in downtown ahead of more rodeo events at 7:30 p.m. A dance will cap off the festivities at 9 p.m. at Texas 114. General admission on Friday is $8, $12 on Saturday, children 3-12 are $5, and under 3 are free.
- If rodeos aren’t your thing, how about food trucks? Head southeast on U.S. 287 to the first-ever “Reds, Whites, & Brews and food trucks, too” in Bowie. It starts Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the Bowie Second Monday Fair Grounds. The event will focus on local wineries and breweries, but is family-friendly with activities like a lawn mower tractor pull, cornhole tournament, bike parade, concerts and lots of food trucks.
