Parade of Homes proceeds donated to Habitat for Humanity

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An annual tradition continued Thursday in Wichita Falls.
The North Texas Home Builders Association presented a $5,000 check to Habitat for Humanity from funds raised during the annual Parade of Homes.
The money will help Habitat homeowners build their own homes alongside volunteers.
“These homeowners, they actually have to put in 300 hours of sweat equity,” said Will Goodner, Director of Marketing & Development for Habitat for Humanity. “So this is not just a handout or just a donation - these folks appreciate what they are given by the donations from Parade of Homes.”
Habitat for Humanity says its ultimate goal is to help give everyone a good place to live.
