Within hours of bonding out, man back in jail after alleged retaliation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man arrested on an aggravated robbery charge Wednesday morning was back in jail less than 18 hours after getting out.
Michael Ray Vaughn, 56, was booked into the Wichita County Jail just after midnight on Wednesday. He bonded out a few hours later.
Within five hours, he was wanted by police again. According to Vaughn’s arrest affidavit, he went to the home of the person who accused him of the aggravated robbery and threatened to kill that person and another person in the home.
Three people identified the man as Vaughn and told police he threatened to kill and carried a knife.
A warrant was put out for his arrest, and on Wednesday evening, police made a traffic stop on Vaughn and arrested him.
Vaughn was charged with two counts of Obstruction or Retaliation, with a total of $16,000 in bonds.
