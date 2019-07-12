About as nice as Texoma weather can be in July

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As the focus of weather headlines turns to the Gulf of Mexico and Tropical Storm Barry, Texoma’s weather will be quiet if not pleasant through the weekend. In the wake of a weak cold front, winds will be northeast today through Sunday. The result will be below normal temperatures very poor rain chances. It should be great weather for ‘Park After Dark’ tonight.The average high this time of the year is 97 degrees. Our forecast highs this weekend are in the low and mid 90s.